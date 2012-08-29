BRIEF-Novo Nordisk gets EU approval for haemophilia drug
* Says the European Commission has granted marketing authorisation for Refixia for treatment of adolescents and adults with haemophilia B
PARIS Aug 29 L'Oreal, the world's biggest cosmetics group, said product launches should help bolster growth in the second half of the year and that growth in the fourth quarter would be better than in the current third quarter.
Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon made the comment at an analyst meeting on Wednesday after the French group on Tuesday announced an 11.4 percent rise in first-half operating profit, helped by luxury cosmetics products. (Reporting by Pascale Denis; Writing by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)
LISBON, June 6 Drug overdose deaths in Europe rose six percent to 8,441 in 2015, rising for the third consecutive year, driven by increasing use of synthetic opioids like fentanyl, Europe's Lisbon-based drug monitoring agency said on Tuesday.