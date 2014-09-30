PARIS, Sept 30 Cosmetics giant L'Oreal
has banned all its staff from business travel to Hong Kong until
Oct. 6 in reaction to mounting unrest in the former British
colony.
"It concerns all staff that would have to travel to Hong
Kong," said a spokeswoman for France's third largest company by
market value, adding that an email was sent to staff on Monday.
Tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters extended a
blockade of Hong Kong's streets on Tuesday, stockpiling supplies
and erecting makeshift barricades ahead of what some fear may be
a push by police to clear the roads before Chinese National Day.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Andrew Callus)