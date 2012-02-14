PARIS Feb 14 French cosmetics maker L'Oreal will speed up international expansion this year, with emerging markets' share of sales growing to 40 percent, Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said in a newspaper interview.

Agon also denied speculation that L'Oreal could buy a perfume retailer or Italian hairdresser Rossano Ferretti.

"This rumor is baseless. We do not want to take the place of our clients. But we want to acquire brands that we think have a global potential. This is what we did with Clarisonic in the skin care market," he told Le Figaro newspaper.

Emerging markets comprised around 38 percent of 2011 group sales and 8 percent 20 years ago.

On Monday, L'Oreal said it expected increased revenue and profits again this year, with emerging markets set to eclipse Western Europe as the biggest contributor to sales.

Commenting on prospects for 2012, Agon told Le Figaro: "We must be cautious, but we are rather confident. We have all reasons to believe that the market could grow by close to 4 percent in 2012."