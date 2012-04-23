PARIS, April 23 France's L'Oreal is
interested in buying soap and baby products company Cadum in a
deal that could be worth 200 million euros ($264.16 million),
Les Echos reported Monday.
L'Oreal's Chief executive Jean-Paul Agon is looking to open
exclusive negotiations with Milestone capital, a Franco-British
investment fund that owns Cadum, the newspaper reported.
Milestone acquired Cadum in 2007, investing 17.5 million
euros in a leveraged buyout.
Calls to L'Oreal and Milestone were not immediately
returned.
($1 = 0.7571 euros)
