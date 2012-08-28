PARIS Aug 28 L'Oreal, the world's biggest cosmetics maker, posted an 11.4 percent increase in its first-half operating profit helped largely by its luxury products and still expects to outperform the market and grow profits and sales this year.

L'Oreal earlier reported slower sales in the second quarter sales with like-for-like growth slowing across all regions in the luxury segment, which includes the Cacharel and Lancome brands.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 1.897 billion euros ($2.38 billion) while the operating margin widened to 16.9 percent from 16.8 percent in the same period a year ago, the French group said in a statement on Tuesday.

A Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll showed estimates for EBIT at 1.918 billion euros, a margin of 17.25 percent and net profit at 1.643 billion euros.

L'Oreal sales grew to 11.21 billion euros in the first half.

L'Oreal confirmed it expected this year to do better than the overall cosmetics market, which it estimated in July would grow by about 4 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Leila Abboud)