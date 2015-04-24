ZURICH, April 24 Food group Nestle said on Friday its skin health unit Galderma would buy certain, undisclosed assets out of Inneov, a joint venture it had with L'Oreal, in a bid to enter the market for food and drink with potential health benefits.

"Nestle Skin Health announced today that Galderma, its company focused on medical solutions, has entered into an agreement under which it will acquire certain assets of Inneov Group to serve as the foundation for its entry into the nutraceutical market," the Vevey-based firm said in a brief statement.

A spokesman wasn't immediately available to comment on the assets acquired or financial details.

Food and drug companies are increasingly active in the market for so-called nutraceuticals - food and drinks with potential health benefits - a market expected to be worth $280 billion by 2018. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan)