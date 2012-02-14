PARIS Feb 14 L'Oreal Chief
Executive Jean-Paul Agon said the replacement of Liliane
Bettencourt by her grandson on the board of directors "changes
nothing".
He told a news conference on Tuesday that the three family
representatives on the board would continue to vote in a block.
He added that the board change would have no impact on the
existing shareholder pact between the Bettencourt family and
31-percent shareholder Nestle.
"This transition is, I think, a transition which is
absolutely ideal because it changes nothing regarding the
balance of L'Oreal's shareholding structure or the functioning
of the board of directors," Agon said. "It's very reassuring for
the stability of the company..."
"It changes absolutely nothing regarding the pact with
Nestle," he also said.
