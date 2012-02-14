PARIS Feb 14 L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said the replacement of Liliane Bettencourt by her grandson on the board of directors "changes nothing".

He told a news conference on Tuesday that the three family representatives on the board would continue to vote in a block. He added that the board change would have no impact on the existing shareholder pact between the Bettencourt family and 31-percent shareholder Nestle.

"This transition is, I think, a transition which is absolutely ideal because it changes nothing regarding the balance of L'Oreal's shareholding structure or the functioning of the board of directors," Agon said. "It's very reassuring for the stability of the company..."

"It changes absolutely nothing regarding the pact with Nestle," he also said. (Reporting By James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)