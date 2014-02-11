PARIS Feb 11 The deal under which Nestle will cut its stake in L'Oreal does not pave the way towards a full Nestle's exit from the capital of the French cosmetics group, Nestle's chairman Peter Brabeck said on Tuesday.

"This sale is not a first step towards an exit" Brabeck told a news conference.

On Tuesday, L'Oreal said it would buy 8 percent of its capital for 6.5 billion euros ($9 billion) from Nestle, boosting the French cosmetics group's earnings per share by more than 5 percent.

The deal will cut Nestle's stake in L'Oreal to 23.29 percent from 29.4 percent while the Bettencourt Meyers family's stake in L'Oréal will increase from 30.6 percent to 33.31 percent.