BRIEF-Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Nine-month profit rises
April 30 Memphis Pharmaceuticals And Chemical Industries Sae
PARIS Feb 11 L'Oreal remains French drugmaker Sanofi's core shareholder and is "very happy" with that situation, the cosmetics group's Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said on Tuesday.
L'Oreal earlier unveiled a deal with Swiss consumer goods group Nestle to buy back 8 percent of its capital for 6.5 billion euros ($9 billion). It said the deal would not require the disposal of Sanofi shares held by L'Oreal.
L'Oreal holds just under 9 percent of Sanofi's shares.
(Reporting by Natalie Huet)
April 30 Memphis Pharmaceuticals And Chemical Industries Sae
* Q1 net profit after tax JOD 55,988 versus JOD 151,353 year ago