PARIS Aug 1 French cosmetics maker L'Oreal
said on Friday it expected business trends to improve
in the second half, mainly thanks to a rebound in the United
States.
The group, which published first-half results on Thursday
broadly in line with forecasts, also said it had enjoyed the
strongest growth in western Europe since 2007 in the first half,
with sales up 2.8 percent on a like-for-like basis.
"We are confident that business trends will improve in the
second half of the year and we will see an acceleration in the
mass market business," L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon
told analysts and journalists on a conference call.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by David Holmes)