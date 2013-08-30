PARIS Aug 30 L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said on Friday that he expects growth to be more moderate in the current third quarter than in the fourth quarter.

Agon attributed this to the timing of product launches and "sell-in and sell-out in the United States", referring to the rate at which products are stocked and sold to customers. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)