PARIS, April 18 French cosmetics company L'Oreal
reported a slightly higher-than-expected 4.2 percent
rise in like-for-like first-quarter sales on Tuesday, helped by
thriving demand for its luxury products in Asia.
The maker of Garnier shampoo and Maybelline make-up said
sales in its consumer products division rose 1.4 percent on a
like-for like basis, while revenues in its professional unit
fell 1.8 percent.
In its luxury division, meanwhile, which houses brands such
as Lancome and Yves Saint Laurent cosmetics, like-for-like sales
were up 12.2 percent.
"We are confident in our ability to achieve another year of
sales and profit growth in 2017," Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Paul Agon said in a statement.
Analysts had expected like-for-like sales across the group
to rise 3.9 percent, according to forecasts compiled for Reuters
by Inquiry Financial. L'Oreal's reported sales were up 7.5
percent at 7.04 billion euros ($7.5 billion), also slightly
above analyst forecasts. ($1 = 0.9344 euros)
