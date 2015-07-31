PARIS, July 31 L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said on Friday he expected sales growth in the second half to improve in China, an important strategic market for the cosmetics group.

"We are pretty confident that China will be a better second half," Agon told investors on a conference call about L'Oreal's first-half results, published late on Thursday. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt Editing by James Regan)