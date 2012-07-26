* Sales up 5.7 pct like-for-like vs 6.4 pct in Q1

* Luxury slowdown, euro zone crisis hit quarter -CEO

* Reiterates aim to outperform market in 2012 (Adds CEO comments, detail)

By Lionel Laurent

PARIS, July 26 France's L'Oreal, the world's biggest cosmetics maker, reiterated that it was on track to outperform its market in 2012 after like-for-like sales in the second quarter grew at a slower pace than in the first.

Strong luxury sales and a recovering North American market have helped L'Oreal offset stagnation in Western Europe, where consumers are under pressure, since the beginning of the year.

However, Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon admitted there had been a slowdown in the luxury market, despite maintaining an overall "good" rhythm of growth, with signs of impact in Asia.

"It's true that we saw a slowdown of the luxury market between the first quarter and second quarter," he told analysts on a conference call. "It is by the way the only major slowdown that we see in our markets."

L'Oreal revenue grew 5.7 percent on a like-for-like basis in the second quarter to 5.57 billion euros ($6.85 billion). That compared with 6.4 percent growth in the first quarter.

Luxury sales growth retreated to 8.7 percent from 12.2 percent. High-spending Asian consumers, among L'Oreal's biggest growth generators, also lost steam in the quarter. Asia-Pacific sales growth slowed to 9.2 percent from 15.5 percent.

And amid the raging euro zone debt crisis, L'Oreal saw its Western European sales fall 0.1 percent on a like-for-like basis to 1.88 billion euros. The region accounts for about one-third of revenue.

"The southern euro zone, as you know, is not a walk in the park," said CEO Agon. "We have had time to...adjust to it."

Shares of L'Oreal have gained 15.5 percent year-to-date, in line with a 15.2 percent rise for the STOXX Europe consumer goods index.

On a six-month basis, L'Oreal revenue has come in ahead of expectations. L'Oreal made 11.21 billion euros in revenue, better than consensus analyst forecasts of 11.06 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Nina Sovich and James Regan)