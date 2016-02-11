* Q4 like-for-like sales up 4.2 pct vs forecast 3.6 pct
* Year operating profit up 12.8 pct at 4.388 bln euros
* Says U.S. demand improved thoughout the year
* Raises year dividend by 14.8 pct
(Adds further details)
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, Feb 11 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal
reported on Thursday a better than forecast rise in
fourth-quarter sales, helped by the weak euro, solid growth in
the United States and Japan and resilient demand for its luxury
products.
The Paris-based maker of Lancome face cream and Armani
perfume said revenue rose 4.2 percent in the three months to
Dec. 31, above analysts' expectations of 3.6 percent.
The group said sales growth was buoyant in Japan and
strengthened throughout the year in the United States with
luxury brands such as Urban Decay, Kiehl's and Yves Saint
Laurent enjoying double-digit growth.
Revenue in the luxury products division was up 6.8 percent
on a like-for-like basis, against a rise of 4.2 percent in the
previous three months.
The performance was driven in part by best-sellers such as
Yves Saint Laurent's Black Opium perfume and tint-in-oil
lipstick, while Lancome's La Vie est Belle perfume has become
the top seller in Europe.
Operating profit in the full year was up 12.8 percent at
4.39 billion euros ($4.98 billion) on revenue of 25.26 billion
euros, broadly in line with market forecasts.
"Growth at all divisions beat expectations, except for Body
Shop that proved disappointing," Robert Waldschmidt, analyst at
Liberum in London.
Comparable sales at Body Shop fell 5.8 percent in the fourth
quarter, hit by tough trading in Hong Kong and poor year-end
sales in North America.
L'Oreal proposed an increase in the annual dividend by 14.8
percent to 3.10 euros.
Looking to the current year, the company only said its
ambition was to outperform the cosmetics market and "achieve
another year of sales and profit growth".
The group is due to hold a conference call for analysts and
reporters at 0800 GMT on Friday.
($1 = 0.8804 euros)
(Editing by David Clarke, Greg Mahlich)