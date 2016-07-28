(Adds detail)
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, July 28 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal
took a 447 million euro impairment charge in its first
half results on the carrying value of two acquisitions, China's
Magic Holdings face mask provider and sonic skin care
Clarisonic.
L'Oreal wrote down 213 million euros ($236 million) on Magic
Holdings, which it bought for more than 600 million euros two
years ago, and another 234 million euros on the value of
Clarisonic which it took on in 2011.
It did not provide details of their financial performance as
it gave a first-half trading update.
The maker of Biotherm cream and Armani perfume said Western
Europe was being held back by a "very difficult market in
France" while sales growth was accelerating as expected in North
America.
L'Oreal posted a 4.3 percent rise in second-quarter sales,
slightly below sales growth expectations of 4.61 percent based
on a Reuters poll of 12 analysts.
The growth was supported mainly by its consumer products
division which runs brands such as Garnier shampoo and L'Oreal
Paris. The unit saw its organic revenue growth reach 4.7
percent, against a rise of 3.9 percent in the previous quarter,
helped by new product launches.
The group, which is holding a conference call on Friday at
0700 GMT, said it expected to continue to outperform the market
globally throughout the year.
($1 = 0.9029 euros)
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by Richard Lough,
Elaine Hardcastle and Alexandra Hudson)