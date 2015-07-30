PARIS, July 30 French cosmetics group L'Oreal on Thursday said it expected sales growth to accelerate in the second half as demand in Western Europe and the United States had improved.

L'Oreal, which makes Lancome cream and Yves Saint Laurent perfume, achieved operating profit of 2.32 billion euros ($2.53 billion) in the first half, compared with the average estimate in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 2.31 billion. ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt Editing by James Regan)