BRIEF-Wilcon Depot Inc says William T. Belo to step down as chairman
* William T. Belo steps down as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Feb 11 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal on Thursday reported forecast-beating fourth-quarter sales up 4.2 percent, helped by solid growth in the United States and resilient demand for its luxury products.
Analysts had expected fourth-quarter like-for-like sales growth of 3.6 percent.
L'Oreal made a full-year operating profit of 4.39 billion euros ($4.98 billion) on revenue of 25.26 billion euros, broadly in line with forecasts.
($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by David Clarke)
LOS ANGELES, May 22 A former Los Angeles art dealer who prosecutors say embezzled more than $1 million from clients including former Walt Disney Co President Michael Ovitz was sentenced on Monday to six months in jail.