PARIS Feb 11 L'Oreal on Monday posted
a 5.3 percent rise in fourth-quarter like-for-like sales as the
world's biggest cosmetics group announced it would launch a
share buyback programme of 500 million euros in the first half
of this year.
The Paris-based maker of Lancome creams and Garnier shampoo
said turnover in the three months to Dec. 31 reached 5.7 billion
euros ($7.63 billion), pulled by strong demand in North America
and solid growth in the Asia Pacific region.
($1 = 0.7474 euros)
