PARIS Feb 10 French cosmetics company L'Oreal
on Monday posted a better-than expected sequential
improvement in like-for-like sales in the fourth quarter, helped
by solid demand in America and resilient trading in Western
Europe.
The maker of Garnier shampoo and Biotherm cream said sales
growth in the three months to Dec. 31 reached 5.4 percent,
beating analysts' forecasts of 4.5-5.0 percent and growth of 4.1
percent reported for the previous quarter.
L'Oreal said its operating margin improved over the course
of last year to reach a record level of 16.9 percent against
16.7 percent in 2012.
