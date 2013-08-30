* L'Oreal says has significant financial resources
* Shares in L'Oreal rise more than 4 pct
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, Aug 30 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal
said it could raise enough cash to buy the 23 billion
euro ($30 billion) stake Nestle holds in it but
steered clear of pledging to make such a move.
The Paris-based group was responding to a suggestion by
Nestle this week that it could sell its 29.5 percent stake from
April, having decided not to renew its purchase contract with
the L'Oreal founding family Bettencourt.
L'Oreal chief executive Jean-Paul Agon commented on the
issue for the first time publicly on Friday, saying L'Oreal
would have the financial flexibility to purchase Nestle's stake.
But he would not be drawn on the group's plans.
"I didn't say that we wished to buy Nestle's holding," Agon
told a press conference, clarifying comments made earlier to Les
Echos newspaper, which quoted him as saying the group had the
means to finance such a deal.
"I simply said that we have significant financial resources
because of our positive balance sheet and 9 percent of Sanofi."
L'Oreal shares rose as much as 6 percent in early trading
and by 1445 GMT were up nearly 4 percent at 127.5 euros, valuing
France's third-largest listed group in terms of market
capitalisation at 77.2 billion euros.
If L'Oreal bought part or all of Nestle's stake it would
help secure its independence and could also potentially boost
earnings per share. Investors would expect the French group to
cancel shares acquired from Nestle - within the regulatory time
limits and size - to avoid letting them sit idle on its balance
sheet and maximise shareholder returns instead.
"The stock is somewhat inflated by hope, expectation that
Nestle will sell its stake in L'Oreal and that L'Oreal will
undertake a mega buy-back of the shares, which would be
significantly accretive," Bernstein analyst Andrew Wood said.
L'Oreal had net cash of 572 million at the end of June and
its 9 percent Sanofi stake would be worth around 9
billion euros at current market prices.
"We have always said that our stake in Sanofi is financial
and not strategic so therefore we could use it if an opportunity
presented itself," Agon said on Friday, presenting the company's
results for the first half.
SPECULATION HEATING UP
Nestle entered the shareholder capital of L'Oreal in 1974,
invited by the French group at a time it feared nationalisation
if the left took power in France. The Bettencourts and their
associates saw in Nestle a friendly investor, supportive of
management, which would allow the family to remain the group's
No.1 shareholder in the long term.
Both Nestle and the Bettencourts gave each other first right
of refusal if either wanted to sell its stake, a purchase
agreement which was renewed several times and again in 2009. It
expires on April 29 2014.
Nestle and the Bettencourt family have been quiet in the
past few years about their intentions but as the expiry date of
April approaches, statements from each side emerged this month.
Last week, the Bettencourt family issued a statement saying
it had no plans to sell its 30.5 percent stake in L'Oreal.
Nestle Chairman Peter Brabeck told Swiss newspaper
Handelszeitung this week the group wanted to keep its options
open regarding its stake, including maintaining the status quo,
after having decided not to renew that agreement.
"L'Oreal's stock price will be sensitive to any comments
about Nestle's stake over the next few months," said Scilla
Huang Sun, who manages the $500 million Julius Baer Luxury
Brands fund from Zurich. "It seems speculation is heating up
about this now."
Some analysts said on Friday they did not expect Nestle to
hurry in selling its L'Oreal stake after April as it did not
need to raise funds.
Also, they said it was unlikely L'Oreal would want to buy
the whole 29.5 percent stake at once - even if it could afford
it - as it would limit its ability to make other acquisitions.
"I see a gradual sale of Nestle's stake over time as the
most likely scenario and it is possible that nothing happens
next year," said Eva Quiroga, analyst at UBS in London.