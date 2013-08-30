PARIS Aug 30 L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said on Friday that he had never said he wanted to buy Swiss group Nestle's stake in the French cosmetics group.

"I didn't say that we wished to buy Nestle's holding," he told a news conference, referring to a recent newspaper interview.

"I simply said that we had significant financial resources because we have positive cash flow and the 9 percent of Sanofi ." (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)