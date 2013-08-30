Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 12
ZURICH, April 12 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
PARIS Aug 30 L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said on Friday that he had never said he wanted to buy Swiss group Nestle's stake in the French cosmetics group.
"I didn't say that we wished to buy Nestle's holding," he told a news conference, referring to a recent newspaper interview.
"I simply said that we had significant financial resources because we have positive cash flow and the 9 percent of Sanofi ." (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)
ZURICH, April 12 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
TOKYO, April 12 Toyota Motor Corp said it will commercialise rehabilitation robots later this year when it makes its robotic walk assist system available for rent, joining Honda Motor Co in marketing mobility devices for Japan's ageing population.