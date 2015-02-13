* L'Oreal sees global beauty mkt up 3.5 pct or more in 2015
* Sees significant increase in profit
(Adds detail)
By Astrid Wendlandt and Pascale Denis
PARIS, Feb 13 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal
on Friday said it expected the weak euro and slump in
oil prices to boost consumption in many regions such as Western
Europe and help it increase profits substantially this year.
The maker of Lancome cream and Yves Saint Laurent perfume
said sales in Western Europe, where it made a third of revenue,
enjoyed their strongest growth last year since 2007, mainly
thanks to a rebound in southern Europe.
"In light of the current exchange rates, we intend to build
2015 around a substantial increase in profit and a moderate
increase in profitability," Finance Director Christian Mulliez
said at a presentation of the group's annual results.
L'Oreal late on Thursday posted forecast-beating sales,
lifted in part by strong demand for its luxury products such as
Armani's Si perfume and Lancome's La vie est belle, which is now
the world's fourth best-selling fragrance.
Agon said he expected low oil prices to help replenish
consumers' pocket books and free up cash for beauty products
this year.
The group's comments came as Germany's Beiersdorf,
behind Nivea and La Prairie skin cream brands, said it expected
sales growth to accelerate in 2015 thanks to increased market
share and resilience in emerging economies.
Agon said he expected growth of the global beauty market in
2015 to be similar to the 3.5 percent seen in 2014 and "even a
bit better if there is an acceleration in the United States and
some recovery in Western Europe."
But he cautioned first-quarter growth, particularly in the
group's biggest business of mass consumer products such as
Garnier shampoo, could be slightly below the average of the rest
of the year.
Agon also gave details on the ongoing turnaround of Body
Shop, L'Oreal's problem child for years. He said the group had
revamped the brand's product range, modernised the look and feel
of shops, bought back some franchisees and it was closing down
shops in the United States with low growth potential.
As a result, this would be a transition year for Body Shop
and its profitability was "unlikely to improve" in 2015.
L'Oreal shares, which have gained more than 13 percent since
Jan. 1 and opened up more than 3 percent, were relatively flat
by mid-day trading.
(Editing by Mark Potter)