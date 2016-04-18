(Recasts with comments from analyst conference call)
PARIS, April 18 French cosmetics company L'Oreal
pledged on Monday to outperform the market in 2016 and
confirmed its ambition to achieve another year of sales and
profit growth after first-quarter sales rose than expected.
The maker of Garnier shampoo and Maybelline makeup reported
a stronger than expected 4.2 percent rise in like-for-like
first-quarter revenue on Monday, helped by sales its consumer
products division.
During a call with analysts, L'Oreal said overall 2016
results should be stronger than its first-quarter figures and it
predicted the cosmetics market as a whole would grow by about
3.5 percent this year.
It said growth in its consumer products accelerated in North
America and that it won market share in Asia, Pacific, Eastern
Europe and Africa, Middle East. However, it said France was a
"difficult market".
The division's results helped the overall rise in comparable
revenue beat the consensus forecast for a 3.4 percent rise.
"We are confirming our ambition of achieving another year of
sales and profit growth," Chief Executive Officer Jean-Paul Agon
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Pascale Denis; editing by
David Clarke)