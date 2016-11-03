(Adds CEO, analyst comments, detail)
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS Nov 3 Cosmetics giant L'Oreal
said on Thursday the make-up market was booming as it posted
stronger-than-expected sales growth in the third quarter, driven
by a "substantial acceleration" in North America and market
share gains.
Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said many of the group's
make-up brands such as Yves Saint Laurent, Urban Decay and
Armani, were enjoying a surge in sales.
"The make-up market, whether mass or luxury, is really
booming," Agon told investors in a conference call, adding
brands such as Yves Saint Laurent saw sales growth of 40 percent
during the period.
"There is a momentum effect on all make-up brands."
Agon has said in the past the need to look good on social
networks such as Facebook and Instagram has helped drive make-up
demand.
He said the group's luxury unit was also winning market
share in China and the United States.
"In North America, L'Oreal is accelerating substantially and
is outperforming its market more strongly," he said in a
statement.
While its sales in Europe outpaced the market, L'Oreal said
France remained a dark spot, hit by lower spending and tourist
traffic.
"France has been a hard and disappointing market this year,"
Agon said, adding that trends had been "seriously negative" in
both mass and luxury segments.
L'Oreal posted a 5.6 percent rise in like-for-like sales to
6.15 billion euros ($6.82 billion) in the three months to Sept.
30, beating forecasts for 4.5 percent growth.
"Q3 was the best quarter for L'Oreal for over 4 years, since
Q2 2012," said Andrew Wood at Bernstein.
"Standout performances were in North America (+7.5%) and
Luxe (+9.3%) ... in sharp contrast to the recent disappointing
performance of Estée Lauder."
Rival Estee Lauder reported lower-than-expected
quarterly sales on Wednesday as fewer shoppers visited
department stores in the United States, sending its shares to
their lowest in nine months.
L'Oreal's luxury division, which sells Lancome creams and
Viktor & Rolf fragrances, enjoyed the strongest growth during
the period, with sales up 9.3 percent on a comparable basis,
above market expectations of around 6.5 percent growth.
The group's active cosmetics unit that manages La
Roche-Posay and Roger&Gallet brands, and its consumer products
division, which includes Garnier shampoo and Maybelline make-up,
also beat forecasts.
Active cosmetics' growth came at 6.5 percent, above
forecasts of 6 percent, and its consumer products unit posted
sales growth of 4.7 percent, while the market expected around 4
percent.
($1 = 0.9011 euros)
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Mark Potter)