PARIS, April 20 L'Oreal posted a 14.1
percent rise in first-quarter sales on Monday, helped by the
weak euro and resilient demand for luxury goods products such as
Yves Saint Laurent's Black Opium perfume.
The maker of Garnier shampoo and Maybelline make-up said the
market for mass consumer goods, its biggest, had "declined
slightly in Western Europe" but was "still growing moderately in
North America".
The world's No.1 cosmetics group generated quarterly sales
of 6.436 billion euros ($6.93 billion), up 4.0 percent on a
like-for-like basis and 5.2 percent at constant exchange rates.
($1 = 0.9291 euros)
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)