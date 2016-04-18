PARIS, April 18 French cosmetics company L'Oreal
reported a stronger than expected 4.2 percent rise in
like-for-like first-quarter sales on Monday, helped by sales in
the mass consumer goods market.
The maker of Garnier shampoo and Maybelline makeup said
sales in its consumer products division rose 3.9 percent on a
like-for like basis, helping the overall rise in comparable
revenue beat the consensus forecast for a 3.4 percent rise.
"We are confirming our ambition of achieving another year of
sales and profit growth," Chief Executive Officer Jean-Paul Agon
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Pascale Denis; editing by
David Clarke)