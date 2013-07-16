PARIS, July 16 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal posted a 5.2 percent rise in like-for-like second-quarter sales on Tuesday, slightly below forecasts, and pointed to improved trading at its underperforming hair salon products unit.

The maker of Garnier shampoo and Yves Saint Laurent perfume said market growth slowed in the first half, as anticipated, but reiterated its target to grow profits and sales in 2013.

Analysts expected L'Oreal to post like-for-like sales growth for the second quarter roughly in line with the previous three months at around 5.5 percent. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)