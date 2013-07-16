PARIS, July 16 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal
posted a 5.2 percent rise in like-for-like
second-quarter sales on Tuesday, slightly below forecasts, and
pointed to improved trading at its underperforming hair salon
products unit.
The maker of Garnier shampoo and Yves Saint Laurent perfume
said market growth slowed in the first half, as anticipated, but
reiterated its target to grow profits and sales in 2013.
Analysts expected L'Oreal to post like-for-like sales growth
for the second quarter roughly in line with the previous three
months at around 5.5 percent.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)