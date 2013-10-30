PARIS Oct 30 French cosmetics maker L'Oreal said like-for-like sales growth slowed to 4.1 percent in the third quarter, dragged down by weakness in North America.

Sales reached 5.475 billion euros ($7.54 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30, L'Oreal said in a statement on Wednesday. The rise compared with 5.2 percent growth in the second quarter and 5.5 percent in the first.

Like-for-like sales growth in North America slowed to 0.6 percent in the quarter from 5.4 percent in the first half of the year.

"The economic context remains subject to some uncertainties about the market trend, and to the negative impact of currencies," Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said, though he confirmed the group's targets for "a further year of growth in sales, results and profitability". ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leila Abboud)