PARIS, April 22 L'Oreal shareholders will not
implement double voting rights for long-term shareholders, as
called for under a French law that has a stated aim of promoting
stability at listed companies.
At L'Oreal's annual meeting on Wednesday, 99.8 percent of
shareholders voted for a resolution supported by the board to
keep single voting rights.
France passed the so-called Florange law last year that
gives shareholders double voting rights if they own shares more
than two years.
Companies must get two-thirds of shareholders to vote to
amend their bylaws if they want to keep single voting rights.
Even before the law, double voting rights were common at
French companies with about two-thirds of the blue-chip CAC 40
index already having them.
