PARIS Oct 17 L'Oreal is in exclusive
talks to acquire skincare brands Decleor and Carita from Japan's
Shiseido for around 230 million euros ($314.3 million),
Shiseido said on Thursday.
L'Oreal cited the promising international growth prospects
of the two brands, which made combined annual sales of around
100 million euros in 2012. It said an agreement could be signed
in coming weeks.
A separate statement by Shiseido gave the price tag which it
said was subject to "standard closing adjustments".
Shiseido is trying to turn the page on its first annual loss
in eight years and the replacement of its president in March, in
the wake of tough price competition and declining market share.
L'Oreal, meanwhile, has seen margins improve thanks to the
launch of new and more expensive items and recently bought
Chinese facial mask provider Magic Holdings, in a bid to expand
in the fastest-growing sector of China's $15 billion skincare
market.
($1 = 0.7319 euros)
