PARIS Feb 18 L'Oreal Chief
Executive Jean-Paul Agon pledged to hand back half the stock
options he received in 2010 and halt the French company's use of
them altogether, in an interview with French weekly Le Journal
du Dimanche.
The world's largest cosmetics maker will switch this year to
"more transparent and less uncertain" performance incentives by
instead granting free shares to managers when goals are met, the
newspaper quoted Agon as saying.
The L'Oreal boss also responded to criticism of his 10.7
million euro payout for 2010, amid renewed public scrutiny of
executive salaries spurred by Europe's economic downturn and a
presidential election campaign in France.
The compensation figure, published this week by shareholder
advisory firm Proxinvest, was based on a 6.8 million euro
valuation of his 400,000 stock options, Agon said. "The figure
doesn't mean anything because it depends on the share price when
I exercise the options."
The L'Oreal chief nonetheless plans to return half of the
options and "keep 200,000 in order to share a performance
dynamic with our stockholders," he said.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Andrew Heavens)