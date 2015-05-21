(Adds response from Reynolds and FTC, details, shares)
May 21 Camel cigarette brand owner Reynolds
American Inc's planned acquisition of smaller rival
Lorillard Inc is expected to receive U.S. antitrust
clearance as soon as next week, the Wall Street Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1Hxtr4g)
Reynolds offered to buy Lorillard for $25 billion in a deal
that would combine the No. 2 and No. 3 U.S. cigarette companies
into an entity that controls about 40 percent of the market.
While Reynolds American and the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission declined to comment, Lorillard was not immediately
available.
Reynolds and Lorillard will benefit financially if they get
clearance and close the deal by June 1. Lorillard can save $240
million it would otherwise have to pay shareholders as quarterly
dividend, if it remained a separate entity, WSJ reported, citing
people familiar with the deliberation.
The deal has attracted intense antitrust scrutiny as a
successful merger would result in a market 90 percent dominated
by just two companies.
Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc leads the market with
a 49 percent share.
Reynolds said in November that it expected the Federal Trade
Commission to announce its decision in late January or early
February.
In January, Reynolds and Lorillard shareholders approved the
merger.
Reynolds, which will get Lorillard's top-selling menthol
cigarette Newport from the acquisition, said last year that it
would sell Lorillard's e-cigarette blu and four other brands to
Imperial Tobacco Group Plc to allay antitrust concerns.
Reynolds and Lorillard argue that their merger and the
Imperial deal would create two strong competitors for Altria.
Reynolds' shares were marginally up at $75.6 in extended
trading on Thursday, while Lorillard's shares were flat.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)