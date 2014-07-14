By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, July 14 U.S. cigarette maker
Reynolds American Inc, in talks to buy rival Lorillard
Inc, may have a hard time convincing regulators to
approve the deal because of their big shares in the traditional
cigarette and fast-growing electronic cigarette markets.
The two companies, which are No. 2 and No. 3 in the United
States, are in talks to hammer out a multibillion dollar deal
that would likely try to address antitrust concerns up front.
"This clearly creates a duopoly. That's huge. That raises
all kinds of eyebrows," said Andre Barlow, an antitrust expert
with the law firm Doyle, Barlow and Mazard Plc.
Still, he added: "(The deal) has a chance of being approved,
depending on how big the divestiture package is."
While Marlboro maker Altria Group dominates the
shrinking U.S. market for traditional cigarettes at around 50
percent, Reynolds, which makes the Camel and Pall Mall brands,
is at about 25 percent and Lorillard, whose biggest seller is
the menthol-flavored Newport, is just under 15 percent.
Lorillard is the big dog in the tiny but dynamic e-cig
market, with 47 percent market share thanks to its 2012
acquisition of blu eCigs and other purchases. Reynolds and
Altria only recently began expanding their e-cigarette brands
nationwide.
E-cigarettes are battery powered and can be used to
vaporize, or "smoke" liquids that may or may not contain
nicotine. A study published in March found that 10 percent of
U.S. high school students had used them.
Six antitrust experts disagreed on whether regulators
reviewing the deal would put e-cigarettes in the same market as
tobacco and paper cigarettes when they reviewed it to determine
if it was legal under antitrust law.
To make up their minds, regulators are likely to look at
sales data from big retailers to determine if e-cigarette sales
affect sales of traditional tobacco cigarettes, said Herbert
Hovenkamp, who has written textbooks about antitrust law and
teaches at the University of Iowa College of Law.
To address potential antitrust concerns, Reynolds would
likely sell brands such as Kool and Salem to Britain's Imperial
Tobacco Group, which sells in 160 countries but has a
tiny U.S. market share.
The companies did not return phone calls and emails seeking
comment.
Reynolds and Lorillard plan to propose a plan to allay
antitrust concerns at the same time they announce the deal,
according to press reports.
Even with such a plan, antitrust experts said winning
approval for the merger would be difficult.
Furthermore, regulators will balk at having two companies
dominate an industry where historically if one company raised
prices, others quickly follow suit rather than competing, said
Hovenkamp. The practice is legal but troubles antitrust
regulators.
Bert Foer, head of the American Antitrust Institute, urged
regulators to stop the deal. "Why should we go around creating
duopolies?" he asked.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Dan Grebler)