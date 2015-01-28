Jan 28 Camel cigarettes maker Reynolds American Inc's shareholders approved its $25 billion acquisition of smaller rival Lorillard Inc.

The proposed deal, which was announced last July, has attracted intense antitrust scrutiny as it seeks to combine the No.2 and No.3 U.S. cigarette makers.

About 451 million of Reynolds' outstanding shares were voted in favor of the proposal to issue stock to Lorillard shareholders for the acquisition. (bit.ly/1ywZI15) (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru and Jilian Mincer in New York; Editing by Joyjeet Das)