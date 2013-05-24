ROME May 24 Italian luxury firm Loro Piana
expects double-digit sales growth to continue in 2013 as it
expands its niche in the ultra-luxury sector, its chief
executive told Reuters on Friday.
Pier Luigi Loro Piana said barring major upsets, sales
should grow a little over 10 percent this year, after growth of
13.1 percent to 630 million euros ($815 million) in 2012.
Sales grew in Italy in 2012 despite the country's longest
recession on record, bolstered by purchases by tourists from
emerging countries, but Loro Piana said he expected a recovery
in European markets in 2014.
The family-owned group on Friday announced it was extending
production of its highest-end products by buying 60 percent of
Argentinian company Sanin SA, which has the rights to shear wild
vicunas, llama-like animals that live in the Andes mountain
range and produce a rare and very soft wool.
Between 6 and 8 thousand kilos of extremely fine vicuna
fibre are produced every year, compared with 10 million kilos of
cashmere. Loro Piana's vicuna coats sell for about 14,000 euros.
The chief executive said focusing on the highest end of the
luxury market had allowed the company to remain buoyant despite
depressed consumer spending in key European markets. Overall,
company sales have increased just under 50 percent since 2008.
"Being at a very high quality level was the only way for us
to survive. We were lucky that this strategy was successful,"
Loro Piana said.
Continued growth in China echoed results from fashion house
Giorgio Armani this week.
However, many listed groups including LVMH,
Richemont and Hermes have said sales were
slowing as China's crackdown on corruption affected gift giving.
Loro Piana said the United States remained its strongest
market, followed by China and Russia, though if taken as a whole
European sales would exceed those in China.
He urged Italy's new government to reduce labour taxes to
stimulate growth and ensure competitive energy prices for
industry, and said while he considered the euro to be
over-valued a return to an Italian currency would not benefit
manufacturers.
"To go back to the Lira would be a catastrophe, totally
insane. We have a problem, we have to solve the problem inside
Europe," Loro Piana said.
($1 = 0.7734 euros)
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)