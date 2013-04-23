SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 Los Angeles city
employees would be spared the layoffs and furloughs of the
recent past under Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa's $7.7 billion
budget plan, but would have to pay more for health care and
surrender raises to help close a $216 million deficit.
Villaraigosa's plan comes as the California economy
gradually improves, lowering its unemployment rate to 9.4
percent in March from 10.7 percent a year earlier and bringing
stability to the finances of local governments across the most
populous U.S. state.
But Villaraigosa, a Democrat who ends his second term at the
end of June, called on his successor to limit spending to help
mend the city's finances, which have been in a roil for five
years.
City Controller Wendy Greuel and Councilman Eric Garcetti,
both Democrats, are running to replace Villaraigosa, who has
overseen steep spending cuts to keep Los Angeles' books
balanced.
In his final budget plan for the government of California's
biggest city, Villaraigosa also proposed providing for a reserve
of more than 5 percent of general fund revenue and spending a
modest surplus on deferred infrastructure projects.
Under Villaraigosa, Los Angeles, the second largest U.S.
city, has cut more than 5,000 city jobs in recent years,
eliminated and consolidated some departments and cut pension and
retired city workers' health care expenses to reduce its
structural budget deficit.
Los Angeles' revenue is growing stronger as home prices,
retail sales and tourism improves, providing $111 million in
additional general fund revenue, but the city will have to
restrain spending to balance its budget, according to
Villaraigosa.
The city's voters last month rejected an increase to their
sales tax to raise revenue to prevent more spending cuts.
"The ability of our administration to present a responsibly
balanced budget that includes surplus revenue investments is the
result of progress we have made together in cutting costs,
creating a more efficient city government and realizing the
benefit of increasing city revenues," Villaraigosa said in a
statement.
If his budget plan is implemented and the next mayor and
city council hold the line on spending, Los Angeles' structural
deficit would be eliminated and the city would have a $15
million surplus by the 2017-2018 fiscal year, according to City
Administrative Officer Miguel Santana.
But Los Angeles would be "significantly challenged" in
closing the deficit in four years if city leaders reverse course
or do not follow through on pension, labor, revenue and
organizational reforms, Santana told the city council in a
letter on Monday.
He noted Los Angeles, a city of about 3.8 million people,
could lose $4 billion in pension savings over the next 30 years
if a new pension plan for civilian employees that comes into
effect in July is not implemented.
Like Villaraigosa, Santana called for more austerity,
including the elimination of a 5.5 percent pay increase for more
than 60 percent of the city's civilian workforce scheduled to
going into effect next January.
Additionally, to close the city's structural deficit, city
employees would have to pay more for medical coverage and Los
Angeles' government must stay at current levels, according to
Santana.
If services are restored, they must be paid for with new
ongoing revenue or offset by cuts in other city programs,
Santana said.