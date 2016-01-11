By Alex Dobuzinskis
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 11 In the latest disruption
from the biggest methane gas leak in California history, nearly
2,000 Los Angeles children returning to class this week after
winter break have been reassigned to schools outside the
affected area over health concerns.
The Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation's
second-largest public school system, announced the plan after
students described headaches, bloody noses, nausea and breathing
irritations.
Eleven-year-old Cameron Michaels said he suffered daily
health problems from the gas leak. "You can't focus, you can't
concentrate, you can't learn at all," he said.
Hundreds of residents have reported similar symptoms to the
Los Angeles County Public Health Department, said Dr. Cyrus
Rangan, director of the toxics epidemiology program for the
agency. County health officials said in a report the symptoms
are likely temporary.
"I hope they're absolutely right, but I can't take that
chance," said School Board member Scott Schmerelson, who led the
student relocation effort. "I'd rather err on the side of
safety."
Schmerelson's district includes the Porter Ranch community
on the outskirts of Los Angeles near where the leak was first
discovered in October in a cracked pipe at an underground
storage field.
Methane, the main component of natural gas, is not
considered toxic. Common sources of methane emissions include
wetlands and livestock operations.
The leak has accounted for about a quarter of the state's
total emissions of methane, which is seeping out of the ground
at the site in amounts never before seen in California.
Methane is the second-most common human-generated greenhouse
gas in the United States.
County health officials say the symptoms residents are
describing are caused by the odorant added to natural gas.
Last week, Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency to
address the leak. Southern California Gas Co, which
owns the site, said drilling a relief well and repairing the
broken pipe could take until late March.
On Monday, teachers invited parents to tour their children's
new schools, about an 8-mile (13-km) drive from their former
schools, ahead of the scheduled resumption of classes on
Tuesday. Many of the relocated school children come from
families already displaced by the leak and living in temporary
housing at gas company expense.
"We are highly motivated to end the impact as quickly as
possible," said Melissa Bailey, a gas company spokeswoman. The
company, a division of Sempra Energy , has reported it
faces 25 legal complaints over the leak.
(Editing by Sara Catania; Editing by James Dalgleish)