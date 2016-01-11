(Adds details on legislative proposals)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES Jan 11 In the latest disruption
from the biggest methane gas leak in California history, nearly
2,000 Los Angeles children returning to class this week after
winter break have been reassigned to schools outside the
affected area over health concerns.
The Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation's
second-largest public school system, announced the plan after
students described headaches, bloody noses, nausea and breathing
irritations.
Eleven-year-old Cameron Michaels said he suffered daily
health problems from the gas leak. "You can't focus, you can't
concentrate, you can't learn at all," he said.
Hundreds of residents have reported similar symptoms to the
Los Angeles County Public Health Department, a county official
said. County health officials said in a report the symptoms are
likely temporary.
"I hope they're absolutely right, but I can't take that
chance," said School Board member Scott Schmerelson, who led the
student relocation effort. "I'd rather err on the side of
safety."
Schmerelson's district includes the Porter Ranch community
on the outskirts of Los Angeles near where the leak was first
discovered in October in a cracked pipe at an underground
storage field.
Methane, the main component of natural gas, is not
considered toxic. Common sources of methane emissions include
wetlands and livestock operations. County health officials say
the symptoms residents are describing are caused by the odorant
added to natural gas.
Methane is the second-most common human-generated greenhouse
gas in the United States.
The leak has accounted for about a quarter of the state's
total emissions of methane, which is seeping out of the ground
at the site in amounts never before seen in California.
Southern California Gas Co, which owns the site,
said drilling a relief well and repairing the broken pipe could
take until late March.
Last week, Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency to
address the leak. On Monday, a California lawmaker announced
proposed legislation that if passed will impose a moratorium on
new injections of natural gas into the storage facility at Aliso
Canyon, and the use of decades-old wells for production, until
authorities audit the site for safety.
The proposal would also seek production restrictions at the
site, though they would not interfere with "energy reliability"
in the region, or with fixing the leak, the bill's sponsor said.
Separate proposals expected over the next two weeks would
push for annual inspections of similar facilities statewide,
among other regulations.
Southern California Gas Co did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Classes were scheduled to resume on Tuesday.
