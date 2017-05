LOS ANGELES Jan 18 Southern California Gas Co expects to stop a Los Angeles-area natural gas leak by late February, possibly sooner, the company said on Monday, after previously indicating the job could take until late March.

Southern California Gas Co, a division of Sempra Energy , also said in a statement it will take the leaking well out of service permanently after a relief well reaches the leak and stops it. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)