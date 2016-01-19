(Adds reduction in emissions, details)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES Jan 18 A natural gas leak that has
sickened residents of a Los Angeles neighborhood will be stopped
by late February or possibly sooner, the utility that operates
the site of the leak said on Monday, after previously indicating
the job could take until late March.
Work on the relief well, which the company started drilling
on Dec. 4 to stop the leak in Aliso Canyon, is proceeding ahead
of schedule, Southern California Gas Co said in a
statement.
"Our team of experts has been working around the clock since
we started relief well operations in early December and we're
pleased with the progress we've made thus far," said Jimmie Cho,
senior vice president of gas operations and system integrity for
SoCalGas, a division of Sempra Energy.
Company officials had previously said they expected to stop
the leak sometime between late February and late March.
The gas leak has forced thousands of residents to relocate,
with the company paying their expenses.
Residents in Porter Ranch, a community of more than 30,000
people, have complained of ailments such as headache, nausea and
respiratory irritation from mercaptans, the odorants added to
natural gas, according to Los Angeles County health officials.
The officials have said past studies found no long-term
health effects from mercaptans.
State officials have said the leak, which was first detected
on Oct. 23 at the site near the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los
Angeles, accounted at its peak for a fourth of California's 20
million metric tons a year in greenhouse gas emissions from
methane.
The California Air Resources Board last week estimated
emissions at the leaking well have fallen more than 60 percent
since reaching their peak in November.
The cause of the leak is believed to be a broken
injection-well pipe several hundred feet beneath the surface of
the 3,600-acre (1,457-hectare) field.
Officials with the South Coast Air Quality Management
District on Saturday delayed plans to capture and burn off
natural gas leaking from the underground well, citing the
possible risk of a fire.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and
Gopakumar Warrier)