LOS ANGELES Jan 11 Los Angeles Police Chief
Charlie Beck has called for an officer to be criminally charged
for shooting a man to death, saying the officer's life was not
in danger from the unarmed transient, the Los Angeles Times
reported on Monday.
The case follows a series of killings of unarmed black men
by police that have put law enforcement agencies across the
United States under scrutiny over their use of lethal force,
especially against minorities.
The May 5, 2015, shooting of Brendon Glenn led to
accusations against Los Angeles police by community members who
said it was unjustified. Glenn was African-American, and so is
Officer Clifford Proctor, the policeman who shot him, according
to the Los Angeles Times.
Police have said the shooting came after two police officers
responded to a report of a person harassing customers outside a
restaurant in the beachside Venice neighborhood.
A short time later, they saw Glenn struggling with a person
on the sidewalk and tried to detain him. A physical altercation
ensued, and Proctor shot Glenn to death, police have said.
Chief Beck said days later he had not seen evidence to
justify the shooting death of the unarmed man.
Following an internal investigation, it was found that
Glenn, 29, was on his stomach and attempting to push himself up
from the ground when Proctor stepped back and fired twice,
striking him twice in the back, Beck told the Los Angeles Times.
Beck told the paper that last month he made his
recommendation to Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie
Lacey that criminal charges be filed against Proctor.
The chief, who was appointed to the position in 2009, told
the newspaper it was the first time in his tenure he had
recommended criminal charges against an officer for shooting a
person to death.
Larry Hannah, an attorney for Proctor, could not immediately
be reached. But he told the L.A. Times that Proctor saw Glenn
make a move for his partner's gun.
Video of the scene and eyewitness accounts do not support
Proctor's claim, Beck told the paper.
Representatives for Los Angeles police and the district
attorney's office declined to comment.
