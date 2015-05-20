(Adds that suspect was unarmed, faces charges)
By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES May 20 An unarmed man who was not
cooperating with Transportation Security Administration officers
in a terminal at Los Angeles International Airport was tasered
and arrested on Wednesday, an airport police spokeswoman said.
The man was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment
following the incident, Sergeant Belinda Joseph of the Los
Angeles Airport Police said in a statement.
Joseph said the man, who was not identified by authorities,
was not cooperating with TSA officers in a screening area of
Terminal 6 at LAX.
As airport police responded to the scene the man continued
to be uncooperative and pushed past an officer, she said.
"Airport police followed the man and detained him at Gate
66. As he was being taken into custody a use of force occurred
involving a Taser," Joseph said.
The man, who was not found carrying any weapon, was expected
to face charges of trespassing in a sterile area of the airport
and restricting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer.
An investigation was ongoing into the incident, according to
the statement. An airport police spokeswoman could not
immediately be reached to provide further details.
A spokeswoman for Los Angeles International Airport said the
incident did not affect any departing or arriving flights.
In November of 2013 a man walked into Terminal 3 of the
airport carrying a semi-automatic weapon and opened fire,
killing a security screener.
Paul Anthony Ciancia was taken into custody after the
shooting rampage, in which three other people were also wounded.
Ciancia is charged with murder and attempted murder of
federal officers as well as committing an act of violence at an
international airport and firearms offenses and federal
prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty against
him.
A review of the incident by Los Angeles World Airports,
which runs LAX, later faulted law-enforcement agencies for
communication lapses during the initial response.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)