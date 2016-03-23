LOS ANGELES, March 23 A flight attendant who ran
from Los Angeles International Airport moments before a search
turned up 66 pounds (30 kg) of cocaine in her luggage
surrendered to authorities in New York on Wednesday, law
enforcement officials said.
The suspect, who was not identified by name, was charged in
a criminal complaint filed in Los Angeles, said Special Agent
Timothy Massino of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Massino declined to release further information about the
case, citing an ongoing investigation.
Law enforcement officials have not said which airline
employed the flight attendant.
Authorities have previously said that the woman fled a
terminal at LAX on Friday evening when she was selected for a
random screening, prompting a search that turned up the cocaine
in her carry-on bags.
NBC News reported on its website that the woman escaped from
the airport on foot after making a nervous phone call in a
language not recognized by officers, leaving behind a pair of
designer shoes.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)