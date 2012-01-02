LOS ANGELES Los Angeles police released video on Sunday of a man they would like to question as they investigate an unusual spate of arson attacks that torched dozens of cars in the days leading up to the new year.

Authorities distributed video at a news conference from a security camera that showed a white male in his late 20s to early 30s, dressed in black, with receding hair held in a ponytail.

Los Angeles Police Commander Mike Moriarty said witness reports and video footage placed the man at several of the locations where fires were started.

Fire officials reported eight arson fires on New Year's Eve and early on Sunday, including five in Los Angeles, two in West Hollywood and another in nearby Burbank, bringing the number of suspicious blazes since Thursday in those areas to 40.

Firefighters also fought a blaze on Sunday in a large abandoned home in Hollywood, although it was not immediately clear if it was linked to the spate of arsons, many of which have started in cars before spreading to carports and homes.

Police spokesman Cleon Joseph urged residents to be on the lookout for anyone acting suspiciously.

"Keep your lights on, be diligent, watch your surroundings. If you see anything, call 911," Joseph said.

Los Angeles Police Department Commander Andrew Smith said dozens of detectives had worked through the night to gather evidence and sift through clues.

"We've reassigned dozens of detectives," Smith said. "Those detectives are now working together around the clock ... We've got hundreds of clues, dozens of witnesses, and countless pieces of evidence," he added.

So far, no one has been seriously hurt, but a firefighter was treated and released for injuries suffered at the site of one blaze over the weekend and another person suffered minor injuries on New Year's Eve.

One of the blazes damaged a house in the Hollywood Hills, where The Doors lead singer Jim Morrison was inspired to write the 1968 song "Love Street" about his girlfriend Pam Courson and what was then a hippie hangout.

Fire chiefs declined to say how the blazes were started. (Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)