sprung a disastrous leak near Los Angeles, California, utilities
and national industry groups were raising alarms about the
danger of aging underground storage infrastructure.
The leaking well's owner, Southern California Gas Co, warned
state utility regulators in 2014 of "major failures" without a
rate hike to pay for comprehensive inspections of 229 storage
wells.
Twenty-six of its wells were "high risk" and should be
abandoned - even though they complied with state regulations,
the utility wrote in a rate filing.
The previous year, Pacific Gas & Electric pointed to an
absence of safety standards for storage wells as reason to
launch its own monitoring program that went beyond state rules,
according to an internal document obtained by Reuters.
The industry's rising concern underscores the scant
oversight of 400 underground natural gas storage facilities in
30 U.S. states. Most storage fields are regulated by states, but
national industry groups have pushed for federal oversight -
unusual in an industry better known for fighting regulation.
Jurisdiction over facilities storing gas to be transported
across state lines falls to the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous
Materials Safety Administration. But the agency has never
written rules for gas storage despite two decades of sporadic
calls for regulation - and at least two deadly explosions.
Agency spokeswoman Artealia Gilliard declined comment on the
agency's hands-off posture.
Under state oil and gas regulations, Southern California Gas
faces a maximum penalty of $25,000 for the leak near Los
Angeles, which is unprecedented in scale. The well has spewed
methane - a potent greenhouse gas - since October and displaced
thousands of people in nearby Porter Ranch.
A bill introduced Tuesday by State Senator Fran Pavley calls
for penalties of up to $25,000 per day for active leaks. It
would also require the installation of automatic shutoff systems
on all wells and continuous monitoring of wells within 10,000
feet of homes and schools.
Utilities and regulators have been "gambling" with wells
that in many cases were drilled in the 1950s, Pavley said. She
described their standard practice as, "Don't fix it until it
leaks or cracks or breaks."
METHANE CLOUD
Southern California Gas, a division Sempra Energy,
said it has inspected wells more rigorously since 2014, even
though state utility officials have not approved a rate hike to
cover the cost, said company spokeswoman Kristine Lloyd. The
inspections, she said, "exceed traditional industry practices
and regulatory requirements."
Lloyd said she did not know if the leaking well in Aliso
Canyon was among the 26 wells the company said should be
abandoned because they are too old or "mechanically unsound," as
the rate filing described them.
A month before the well failed, the nation's leading oil and
gas lobbying group, the American Petroleum Institute, published
60 pages of guidelines for monitoring and maintenance of storage
wells. Other industry groups have supported having the API
standards adopted as federal regulation.
It's telling that the industry is inviting more oversight,
said Tim O'Connor, director of California oil and gas programs
for the Environmental Defense Fund.
"Up and down, the general consensus is that the regulations
that exist in California are wholly insufficient."
The fracking boom has intensified pressure on the nation's
aging system of underground storage. About 20 percent of gas
used in the U.S. during winter now comes from storage fields,
according to the American Gas Association.
Many of the facilities are depleted oil or gas reservoirs
that have been converted to store natural gas, which is then
pulled from the ground by wells.
The Aliso Canyon leak increased the state's methane
emissions by 25 percent in its first month, estimated the
California Air Resources Board. Methane is 72 times more potent
as a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide in the 20 years after it
is emitted, according to CARB.
Initial efforts to plug the well with mud and brine failed.
The utility is now drilling two relief wells more than 8,500
feet below the surface and planning to pump in water and cement.
The utility said on Monday that it expects to stop the leak by
late February.
WARNING SIGNS
In its 2014 rate filing, the utility sought $180 million in
rate increases over six years to evaluate its storage wells. The
California Public Utility Commission has made no decision in the
rate case.
The CPUC also has not decided on a request from PG&E for
more than $1 billion in rate increases to finance maintenance of
its gas pipeline and storage infrastructure.
The commission did not respond to repeated requests for
comment for this story.
PG&E, in a 2013 internal document, expressed little faith in
state monitoring of gas storage wells, noting "an absence of
industry standards."
The company said it was working to fill this "gap" by
helping API develop its guidelines. The industry group's
recommendations go into minute detail on matters including how
storage facility data should be collected, how staff should be
trained and how emergencies should be handled.
PG&E is working to incorporate those practices into its
operations, spokesman Greg Snapper said.
Concerns about the nation's natural gas infrastructure have
intensified since 2010, when a PG&E pipeline exploded, leveling
an entire neighborhood in San Bruno, California and killing
eight people.
The National Transportation Safety Board later blamed PG&E
for lax pipeline safety and faulted both the California PUC and
the federal pipeline regulator for weak oversight.
SELF-REGULATION
California's oil and gas regulator - the Division of Oil,
Gas and Geothermal Resources - acknowledged problems with
oversight but pointed to an effort launched before the leak to
update regulations.
The industry also has an incentive to police itself, said
agency spokesman Don Drysdale.
"Regardless of the regulations, it's in an operator's
interest not to have leaks, because that means they're losing
their product," he said.
Earlier this month, Governor Jerry Brown ordered the agency
to issue emergency safety regulations for underground gas
storage. Last week, it proposed requiring facilities to submit
plans for inspections and leak detection and to test all safety
valve systems every six months.
The lack of federal oversight has been debated sporadically
for more than two decades.
Federal regulators declined to assume authority over gas
storage facilities after three people were killed in a 1992
explosion at an underground cavern operated by Seminole Pipeline
Co near Brenham, Texas.
That decision was criticized after a 2001 gas leak in
underground salt caverns in Kansas caused explosions that killed
two people.
The facility fell under federal jurisdiction, but federal
and state regulators hit legal snags when they explored how to
penalize the facility's operator, El Paso Corp, which sent its
gas across state lines.
Kansas was forbidden from regulating interstate commerce -
and the federal agency had not written rules it could enforce.
A decade later, in 2011, the federal Pipeline and Hazardous
Materials Safety Administration asked industry groups whether
they supported federal regulation of storage facilities in such
cases. The industry supported oversight, but the agency has
still not crafted regulations.
Last year, U.S. Senator Pat Roberts, a Republican from
Kansas, introduced a bill targeting "a dangerous lapse in the
oversight" and proposing that states take over regulating all
stored gas, even when it is slated for interstate transport.
A separate safety bill including the same provision passed a
key Senate committee in December. It also directs the federal
government to craft national safety standards for underground
gas storage within two years.
