in a day
#World News
July 9, 2017 / 4:45 AM / in a day

Fire at Los Angeles receiving station leaves 140,000 with no power

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A fire at a receiving station in Los Angeles left 140,000 residents without power on Saturday after a second straight day marked by temperatures that exceeded 90 degrees (32 Celsius), power authorities said.

Crews were on site assisting fire department operations and assessing damage at the scene of the fire at Receiving Station J, in the North San Fernando Valley, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said in a statement.

Some 140,000 residential and commercial customers were left without power which was cut off at the station to allow crews to work on putting the fire out, the department said.

Thee was no word on when power might be restored, which would occur once the fire is out and the system is stabilized, said LADWP, which provides power to 1.6 million customers in the city of Los Angeles.

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Robert Birsel

