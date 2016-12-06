LOS ANGELES Dec 5 Federal and local law enforcement officials said they would hold a news conference later on Monday to discuss uncorroborated "threats" to the Los Angeles area.

"While the credibility of the threat has not been ascertained, officials from the FBI, LASD and LAPD will address the public in an abundance of caution and to discuss enhanced patrols, precautionary measures to be taken," a Federal Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman said.

No further details were available ahead of the press conference, which was scheduled for 6 p.m. local time (0200 GMT).

Earlier on Monday, the Los Angeles Times reported that sheriff's deputies had stepped up patrols at transit stations after a phoned-in bomb threat to a passenger rail station. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb, editing by G Crosse)