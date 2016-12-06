By Jane Ross
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Dec 6 Heavy security at subway
stations in Los Angeles greeted commuters on Tuesday as federal
and local authorities investigated a specific but uncorroborated
threat to detonate a bomb at the Metro Red Line's Universal City
station.
Local media broadcast footage of gun-toting deputies
searching passengers' bags while bomb squad teams led
bomb-sniffing dogs around stations across the Los Angeles County
transit system.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who boarded a train at the
Universal City station himself on Tuesday, said law enforcement
was prepared and asked the public to be vigilant.
"I trust the professionals that are dealing with this,"
Garcetti told Reuters TV. "You can never erase the threat to
zero, but I want to make sure that people know we have a system
that can and will respond forcefully whenever there are these
threats."
Federal and city officials said on Monday they had been
alerted by authorities in another country to a "specific" threat
against the city's Red Line commuter rail system, prompting them
to beef up security and alert the public.
"This threat is imminent, ... it is very specific," Los
Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck told an evening news
conference on Monday. "But the credibility still needs to be
vetted."
Law enforcement officials told the news conference the
threat had been relayed to the Federal Bureau of Investigation
by a law enforcement agency in another country, where the threat
had originated. Officials did not identify the country.
The male caller, speaking in English, had warned authorities
in that country of a potential attack on Tuesday targeting the
Red Line station, which is across the street from the Universal
Studios theme park, Beck said.
The caller did not threaten to carry out the attack, but
said he was alerting law enforcement.
The Red Line runs between downtown Los Angeles and northern
neighborhoods, including Hollywood and North Hollywood. It
carries about 145,000 passengers a day as part of the city's
larger transit system.
(Writing by Gina Cherelus in New York; Additional reporting by
Gina Cherelus in New York; Editing by Daniel Wallis and David
Gregorio)