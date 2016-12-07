(Updates with FBI statement of no credible threat)
By Jane Ross
LOS ANGELES Dec 6 A threat to detonate a bomb
at a subway station in Los Angeles was not credible, federal
authorities said late on Tuesday after police spent the day
searching commuters and leading bomb-sniffing dogs around
stations across the metro area.
Authorities found no evidence regarding a specific but
uncorroborated threat made by a caller who warned that a bomb
would blow up on Tuesday at the Metro Red Line's Universal City
station, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.
"Based on significant similarities, law enforcement partners
also believe the anonymous caller may have, on a previous
occasion, reported threats that did not materialize," the FBI
said in a statement.
Heavy security at subway stations in Los Angeles greeted
commuters on Tuesday. Armed deputies searched passengers' bags
while bomb squad teams led dogs around stations across the Los
Angeles County transit system, media footage showed.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who boarded a train at the
Universal City station on Tuesday, said law enforcement was
prepared and asked the public to be vigilant.
Federal and city officials said on Monday they had been
alerted by authorities in another country to a "specific" threat
against the city's Red Line commuter rail system, prompting them
to beef up security and alert the public.
Law enforcement officials said the threat had been relayed
to the FBI by a law enforcement agency in another country, where
the threat had originated. Officials did not identify the
country.
The male caller, speaking in English, had warned authorities
in that country of a potential attack on Tuesday targeting the
Red Line station, which is across the street from the Universal
Studios theme park, Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck said.
The caller did not threaten to carry out the attack, but
said he was alerting law enforcement.
The Red Line runs between downtown Los Angeles and northern
neighborhoods, including Hollywood and North Hollywood. It
carries about 145,000 passengers a day as part of the city's
larger transit system.
(Writing by Gina Cherelus in New York; Additional reporting by
Gina Cherelus in New York and Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee;
Editing by Daniel Wallis, David Gregorio and Paul Tait)